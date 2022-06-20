Saanich rec centre $2.8M energy retrofit to cut GHG emissions by 85 per cent

Saanich rec centre $2.8M energy retrofit to cut GHG emissions by 85 per cent

The $2.8 million in funding includes $1.3 million from the province and $1.5 million from the federal government. (District of Saanich) The $2.8 million in funding includes $1.3 million from the province and $1.5 million from the federal government. (District of Saanich)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario