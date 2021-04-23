Advertisement
Saanich power outage affecting thousands of BC Hydro customers
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 8:24AM PDT Last Updated Friday, April 23, 2021 8:30AM PDT
Area affected by a Saanich power outage on Friday, April 23, 2021. (BC Hydro)
VICTORIA -- More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Saanich are without power Friday morning.
The cause of the outage in the Royal Oak area is still under investigation.
Approximately 2,039 homes and businesses have been affected by the outage since before 7 a.m.
BC Hydro says crews are on site to address the problem.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.