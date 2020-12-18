NEWS -- Saanich police are putting out a warning to shoppers: Don’t leave your Christmas presents inside your car or you may find yourself the target of thieves.

The warning comes after several cars in the region were broken into and gifts were stolen.

Police say it’s the time of year when thieves scope out mall parking lots and retail stores, looking the perfect opportunity to steal.

Even an empty gift bag in your backseat can attract unwanted attention, police say. But there are things you can do to avoid becoming the next target.

“When you do your shopping, keep all your gifts out of sight and that maybe means keeping them in the trunk or the divider in the back so no one can see them,” says Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades. “Also, removing any objects inside your vehicle to make it as clean as possible so that it doesn’t attract the opportunistic thief.”

He reminded residents to always make sure their vehicles are locked.

Anastasiades also recommends making only one trip to your vehicle with your merchandise, then leaving the area, rather than dropping off gifts and heading back for more shopping.