Saanich police to provide live update on bank shooting

Saanich police will hold another update on a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two suspects dead and six officers with gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said three of the injured officers had been released from hospital, while three more remained in hospital – including one officer who was still receiving intensive care.

An area around the crime scene, which was evacuated Tuesday, remained closed to residents and businesses on Wednesday. Police have not yet said if the area has reopened to residents.

The closed area is along Shelbourne Street between Cedar Hill Cross Road and Donnelly Avenue.

On Wednesday, police also confirmed that explosive devices were found inside a vehicle linked to the shooting suspects. The explosives have since been disposed of.

"The types of explosive and what their intentions were we do not know, that's exactly what [the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit] is trying to work through right now," said RCMP spokesperson Chris Manseau on Wednesday.

"That information may come forward in the future, or it may form part of the investigation, or we may never know," he said.

A woman who was inside of the bank when the gunmen arrived and shooting began also shared her harrowing story with CTV News on Wednesday.

