VICTORIA -- A lengthy investigation into property crime across Greater Victoria led Saanich police to the discovery of thousands of dollars in stolen property, drugs and weapons at a home last week.

Police say the two-month investigation came to a head after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 900-block of Cloverdale Avenue.

Over the past two months, police say they witnessed “drug trafficking behaviour” at the home, which supplied areas across Greater Victoria, including the encampments at Topaz Park and along Pandora Avenue.

On May 7, Saanich police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on the home and arrested three people inside.

Some of the stolen items included a motorcycle, multiple bicycles and power tools that were taken from across Greater Victoria.

Officers also discovered a “concerning” amount of weapons inside the home.

“In addition to the stolen property and drugs found in the home, the sheer volume of weapons found inside was also concerning,” said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“The items included replica firearms, a compound bow, and over 20 edged weapons such as hatchets and homemade blades.”

Police say that charges for the three arrested individuals have not been sworn yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are now working to return the stolen items to their owners.