VICTORIA -- Saanich police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Alex Meikle, 15, was last seen in the Saanich area on Aug. 25.

Police say that they are searching for him to check on his safety and well-being.

Meikle is described as a white youth who stands 6’ 1” with a slim build and short brown hair.

Earlier this year, amid heavy snowfall on the island, Meikle decided to dig out bus stops with his friend in the West Shore.

Meikle was inspired to help shovel the snow after watching people struggle to enter and exit buses, particularly seniors.

Anyone with information on Meikle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.