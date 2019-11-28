VICTORIA – The Saanich Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Robyn Coker-Steel, 17, was first reported missing nearly one week ago on Nov. 22. Police say that she was last seen leaving her Saanich residence on Friday evening.

Police say Coker-Steel identifies as a Metis female who has short brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on Coker-Steel's whereabouts is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

Meanwhile, on the same day that Saanich police asked for the public's assistance on locating a missing youth, Nanaimo RCMP said they were searching for a missing teen.

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for 18-year-old Brianna Fisher, who was last seen leaving her south Nanaimo home on Nov. 24.