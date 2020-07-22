VICTORIA -- The Saanich Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say they are searching for Emilie Pattie to ensure that she is safe.

Pattie is believed to be in the downtown Victoria or Beacon Hill Park area. Police say they have searched in those locations and are continuing to patrol the area.

Pattie is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5’ 2” with a slim build and dark hair.

Anyone who sees her asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4337.