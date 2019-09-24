A Saanich recreation centre was closed on Monday afternoon after a person died in a change room.

A spokesperson for the District of Saanich tells CTV News staff found an unresponsive person in one of the universal change rooms at Gordon Head Recreation Centre.

“We did attend to this sudden death but it was not deemed suspicious and we are not investigating,” said Saanich Police spokesperson Julie Fast.

BC Coroners Service said it is not investigating.

“Our hearts are heavy with this loss and our deepest condolences go out to the patron’s family during this difficult time,” said Megan Catalano, District of Saanich.

Saanich staff and paramedics responded to the person and tried to revive them, but were unable to.

Both the pool and change rooms were closed from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.