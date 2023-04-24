Saanich police say missing man may be in Nanaimo

Saanich police are asking the public to help find a missing 62-year-old man.

Bernard "Ben" Fournier was last seen on April 16 and may have been travelling to Nanaimo.

Investigators say he may be in his brown-gold 2004 Ford Taurus with licence plate CDV074. (Saanich Police)

Police say Fournier has a medium build and short, grey hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.