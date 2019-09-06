

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly tried to rob a gas station at knifepoint on Tuesday.

According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the man entered a gas station in the 3500-block of Shelbourne St. and produced a "large knife" to threaten the attendant.

The surveillance footage shows the man was wearing a black jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a black toque with white writing on the side at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.