SAANICH -- A Saanich police officer was unexpectedly assaulted by an intoxicated man at Gyro Park on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the officer was called to the park by a concerned resident who said that there was an "extremely intoxicated" man yelling at people in the area.

The officer was the first police member to arrive on the scene and began to speak with the man. However, the man became aggressive and "unexpectedly punched the officer," police say.

Once struck, the officer called for further police assistance. While backup was on its way, the man continued to assault the officer by kicking him and threatening him.

More officers then arrived at the scene, including members from the Oak Bay police, and took the man into custody.

Police say that the Saanich officer was injured during the attack and that he will be unable to return to work for some time based on doctor's orders.

“This call is a reminder of the unpredictability our officers face in policing," said Saanich Police Det.-Sgt. Kowalewich. "We will ensure our member receives the appropriate resources for his recovery."

A 35-year-old Saanich man is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats. He is set to appear in court on Wednesdsay.