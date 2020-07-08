VICTORIA -- The Saanich Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another man over a dispute about dogs.

Police say the incident occurred Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. at Bryden Park when the victim of the alleged attack was walking in the area.

The victim told police that he spotted the man walking with a dog and was treating the animal poorly. Police say the victim then approached the man, “telling him to stop it.”

The man then allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled the area while carrying his dog.

According to a social media post, witnesses of the assault say the man had been “dragging his dog by the throat” and kicking the animal.

The social media post says the man “continued to do this relentlessly” and only stopped once he was confronted by the victim.

Witnesses say multiple families, including children, were in the park at the time.

One child wrote a note to the victim, saying, “Thank you for standing up for that dog and risking your own safety to help. I hope that the police catch that evil man before he can hurt more dogs. P.S. Great reflexes.”

Police say several witnesses told officers that after the man allegedly assaulted the victim, he climbed into a car and drove away. Shortly after, he returned to the park to pick up another one of his dogs.

“We are hoping that this person comes forward and identifies himself to police. However, at this point he has not,” said Saanich Police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release.

“As a result, we are looking for the public’s help in identifying him as well as to check the welfare of both of his dogs.”

The man is described as a white male who stands roughly 5’ 10” with a heavy build. He has dark short hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time. He also has a tattoo on his right bicep.

His vehicle is described as a dark blue Volkswagen Golf four-door sedan.

The man’s dog is described as a medium-sized animal with a black spot over one eye.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.