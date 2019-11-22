Update:

At roughly 5:20 p.m. Friday, Saanich police said that two missing women who are identical twin sisters that both suffer from dementia, were located safe and returned home.

VICTORIA – Saanich police are seeking the public's assistance in locating two identical twins who both suffer from dementia and muscular dystrophy.

The sisters, Jackie Wilson and Valerie Nolin, 54, were was last seen together on Friday at 12:45 p.m. in Tuscany Village near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue.

Police say that both women have limited verbal capabilities and that they tend to be shy around strangers. Officers are hoping that the community will help them locate the sisters so that they can be safely returned home.

The two sisters are described as being white women with dark hair who stand 5' 4" and walk with a distinct hunch.

At the time, Jackie Wilson was wearing a black coat, black pants and white shoes while Valerie Nolan was wearing a light purple coat, blue jeans and white shoes. Both women were last seen wearing large black sunglasses.

Anyone who spots Jackie or Valerie is asked to contact their local police immediately.