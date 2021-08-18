VICTORIA -- Saanich police are investigating after a cyclist was sent to hospital after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just north of the Saanich Police Department headquarters at the corner of Douglas Street and Haynes Road.

A portion of the bike and pedestrian path is taped off, as is an emergency exit off of the Pat Bay highway, as of roughly noon.

The cyclist, a person in their 40's, was taken to hospital with currently unknown injuries.

