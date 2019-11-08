Saanich police investigate reported sex assault near Mount Douglas Park
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 12:33PM PST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 2:51PM PST
VICTORIA -- Saanich police are investigating a reported sex assault in the Mount Douglas Park area.
Investigators say the report came in at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the reported attack was not random and there is no risk to the public.
Investigators would not comment on whether the victim suffered any physical injuries.
Saanich police say they are taking this case very seriously and have made resources available to the victim.