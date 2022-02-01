Saanich police investigate pellet gun shooting, 5th to occur in Greater Victoria

Saanich police located a vehicle that's believed to be connected to a drive-by pellet gun shooting on Monday morning.

Now, officers are trying to determine if this incident is connected to a string of similar offences.

Police say a 57-year-old man was hit in the face with a pellet around 9:30 a.m. Monday outside a business near Kelvin Road and Douglas Street.

The man suffered minor injuries since the pellet ricochet off a building before striking him, police say.

It is believed the business was the intended target, and not the man who had been struck.

The vehicle involved in the drive-by incident has been located, but police say they are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

"The vehicle we found today was a dark grey to dark blue, four-door sedan (or) hatchback," said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich police.

"I believe that’s a similar description of the vehicle that was used in the other incidents, but again, we have to confirm to see," he said. "Any link will be investigated."

On Dec. 19, two women were struck by pellet guns in downtown Victoria, in two separate incidents which are being investigated by Victoria police.

Then, a few days later on Dec. 22, two other women were shot with pellets. One incident occurred in Langford, and the other in Colwood, prompting an investigation by the West Shore RCMP.