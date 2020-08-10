VICTORIA -- Police are investigating a rash of break-ins and thefts at a Saanich long-term care centre.

Investigators say the break-ins at Mount Tolmie Hospital began over the August long weekend and have continued for a week.

The Saanich Police Department said in a statement Monday the perpetrators are believed to have entered the building several times at night over the past week.

Tools and electronics have been reported stolen and police say there has been damage to the building

The long-term care centre is not currently occupied.

"It is very unusual that a premise would be the target of repeated property offences," said Const. Markus Anastasiades, adding that the department's forensic identification team is assisting investigators.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.