Saanich police investigate crash that left motorcyclist in 'very serious' condition
Saanich police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Arlene Place, where the motorcycle collided with a black, four-door sedan.
Police say the motorcycle struck the back of the car, which was turning left from Arlene Place, and the rider was thrown off the bike.
Several passersby stopped to provide assistance, including an off-duty first responder, police said.
"The motorcyclist was transported to the Victoria General Hospital where their condition is believed to be very serious, but no longer life-threatening," said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement. "We are offering support services to all of those affected by this incident."
McKenzie Avenue was expected to remain closed to traffic until noon as collision analysts gathered evidence.
The driver's side door of the sedan appeared severely damaged and the airbags had been deployed.
Police say the car driver is cooperating fully with the investigation, which is ongoing.
