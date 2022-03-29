Saanich police investigate crash that left motorcyclist in serious condition

Saanich police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist in serious condition Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Arlene Place, where the motorcycle collided with a black, four-door sedan.

McKenzie remained closed to eastbound traffic at Burnside Road before 10 a.m.

Police said they expected the eastbound lanes to remain closed, with traffic diverted onto Burnside, until roughly 11 a.m.

Collision analysts are investigating what caused the collision between the motorcycle and the car.

The driver's side door of the sedan appeared severely damaged and the airbags had been deployed.

The motorcyclist's condition was upgraded to serious but no longer life-threatening late Tuesday morning, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.