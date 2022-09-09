Saanich police identify woman after repeated thefts at liquor store
Update, 7:30 p.m.: Saanich police announced Friday evening that they had identified the woman in the photos. The headline to this story has been updated. The original copy follows.
Saanich police are searching for a woman, and others in a group that she has been spotted with, after multiple thefts were reported at the same liquor store over the summer.
Investigators say the liquor store, located in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street, was stolen from on four ocassions beginning in late June.
Surveillance photos from the liquor store show a woman stealing one or two bottles at a time before running out of the store.
"In one instance in July, staff attempted to stop the theft but an employee was assaulted in the process," said Saanich police in a release Friday.
"On another occasion, the suspect tried to use bear spray against an employee but was unsuccessful," police said.
Investigators are hoping to identify the woman, as well as anyone else in the group she was with during the four incidents.
In total, 11 bottles of liquor have been swiped from the store, according to police.
Anyone with information on the thefts or on the identity of the woman is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
