A heartwarming reunion took place in the parking lot of Saanich Police headquarters Monday morning.

Three ducklings were reunited with their mother after falling into a storm drain in the detachment's back parking lot.

Spokesman Sgt. Jereme Leslie said he was having a conversation with a colleague when he saw another baby duck hanging out around a storm drain.

"I was like, that's really strange, he's really not wanting to leave this area," said Leslie. "Then I heard these little chirps in the storm drain and there were three of them there."

Leslie went to work lifting off the storm drain grate, and said that's when the mother came right up to him as though she was waiting for his help.

After he lifted the three ducklings to safety, the family scampered off through the parking lot.

"One reunited, mom and her babies were able to make it safely to Swan Lake," Saanich Police said in a tweet.