Saanich police continue search for high-risk missing man

Michael Joya, 45, is pictured. (Saanich Police) Michael Joya, 45, is pictured. (Saanich Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario