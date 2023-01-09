Saanich police continue search for high-risk missing man

Police in Saanich, B.C., continue to look for a high-risk missing man who last spoke with family members last week.

Investigators are looking for 45-year-old Michael Joya, who last contacted family members on Thursday and was reported missing on Friday.

On Monday, police said the search for Joya was ongoing and asked the community to continue to keep an eye out for him.

Joya is 5'11" and has a medium build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

A missing person may be defined as "high-risk" for a variety of reasons, including if they are in potential danger due to a physical or mental illness, if weather presents a threat, or if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the person may have been a victim of crime.

Anyone who sees Joya is asked to call 911. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.