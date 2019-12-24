VICTORIA -- Saanich police have arrested one man in connection to a string of suspicious fires that took place across the municipality earlier this month.

According to police, five suspicious fires were recorded in total, with the first occurring on Dec. 6 and the fifth being discovered on Dec. 20.

While information has not been released on all of the incidents, police say that one fire was started inside an apartment building in the 1000-block of Clover Avenue, and another was started in a dumpster inside of an underground parking lot in the 1500-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road.

After the first four fires were discovered in short succession, Saanich police released information on the investigation to alert the public of the potential danger. At the time, police said that property seemed to be the intended target, not people, but police warned that any fire runs the risk of endangering people's lives.

"Any fire poses a potential risk to people,” Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades told CTV News on Dec. 12.

On Christmas Eve, Saanich police said they arrested one person who is believed to have started all five of the fires.

On Sunday, officers arrested Justin Dorey, 34, and as of Tuesday he remained in police custody.

Police are now recommending charges of arson against him, and he is scheduled to appear in Victoria Court on Jan. 9.

"There have been no further fires reported in Saanich since December 20," said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a news release Tuesday. "While the motive for these fires is not clear at this time, we are very pleased to have this person in custody, as the randomness and frequency of these fires was very concerning to investigators."