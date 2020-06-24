VICTORIA -- The Saanich Police Department is investigating after a Saanich man was allegedly attacked in an overnight home invasion on Tuesday.

Police say the incident, which occurred at approximately 4:12 a.m. at a home in the 3900-block of Carey Road, may have been targeted.

“At this point we are considering this a targeted invasion,” said Detective-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich Police.

However, police add that the investigation is still in its early stages.

“Right now, we are really trying to determine who was inside the residence, who belonged inside, who didn’t belong inside and who may have seen something,” said Kowalewich.

The lone victim was the only person at home at the time of the attack, and police say it is currently unknown how serious his injuries.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the incident, or who may have video footage of the area, to come forward.

“Those who were in the area during the time of the crime are asked to call our information line,” said Kowalewich.

The investigation is ongoing and a police forensic identification team has been called in.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4356.