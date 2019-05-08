

Saanich police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a sex assault that happened in March.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the 3900-block of Wolf Street in Saanich on Mar. 17.

Police made the arrest on Tuesday following a lengthy investigation.

The suspect is facing three charges, including sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

The traumatic incident significantly impacted the victim, police say.

"We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward," said Sgt. Julie Fast.

Police will not be releasing any other information due to the sensitivity of the investigation.