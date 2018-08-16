

Victoria police have seized a significant amount of drugs, firearms, and vehicles following a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Police began the investigation in May and on June 21 they executed two warrants in Colwood.

Officers found 900 grams of cocaine, more than 1.4 kilograms of Fentanyl, several firearms and two vehicles.

“Investigators suspect that the Fentanyl located is likely of a higher purity and the quantity may be many times greater once made ready for the end user,” Staff Sgt. Conor King stated. “This file is another example that drug trafficking doesn’t follow geographical boundaries and we work with other jurisdictions to prevent drugs from getting on our streets.”

Andrew Ritch has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a loaded firearm.

The seized vehicles will be handed over to the BC Civil Forfeiture Office.