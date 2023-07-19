Saanich man arrested after 'unprovoked' stabbing in View Royal

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario