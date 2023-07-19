Saanich man arrested after 'unprovoked' stabbing in View Royal

A 29-year-old Saanich man is in custody after what police say was an unprovoked stabbing in View Royal.

The West Shore RCMP and Saanich police responded to the scene on Helmcken Road around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A statement from the West Shore RCMP says the stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saanich police located and arrested the suspect for assault with a weapon.

The man was held in custody at the West Shore RCMP detachment pending a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

"The victim and suspect do not appear to have a relationship and the violence appears to be unprovoked," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar said.

"Police are continuing their investigation and do not believe there is a risk to the public as the suspect is currently in custody."