Saanich man arrested after break-in at Uptown shopping centre

    Saanich police say officers arrested one man and recovered more than $5,000 in merchandise after a break-in was reported Sunday at the Uptown shopping centre.

    Police were contacted by the mall's security officers who reportedly saw a man smash a window with a rock at the Urban Trail shop.

    The man proceeded to enter the store and take items off the racks before fleeing on foot, Saanich police said in a news release.

    Several police officers responded to the scene and arrested the man shortly before 1 a.m.

    "A police officer spotted the male hiding in the bushes near the Galloping Goose Trail by Ravine Way," Saanich police Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said.

    "He was taken into custody with the assistance of SPD officers who happened to be conducting an Impaired Driving Counterattack nearby."

    Officers with the forensic identification section attended the scene to assist with the investigation and to secure evidence, Saanich police said.

    The department said 23-year-old Devin Clayton, of Saanich, has been charged with breaking and entering.

