VICTORIA -- A Saanich man is dead after a shooting in a rural area northeast of Calgary.

Mounties say officers were called out Thursday afternoon to investigate a complaint of a firearms injury in Rocky View County.

Officers from Airdrie, Beiseker and Three Hills RCMP found a man with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him, despite administering first aid, police said.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is a 30-year-old man from Saanich, B.C., according to police.

Mounties say the public is not believed to be at risk.

An autopsy is being done by the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary.

With files from The Canadian Press