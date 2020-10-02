VICTORIA -- The newly christened Saanich Predators Junior B hockey team, formerly known as the Saanich Braves, revealed their new logo and branding Friday.

The Predators logo features an orca breaking a hockey stick in its jaws and showcases the team’s new colours: teal, black, white and grey.

“We explored a lot of options for the logo and the orca came out on top every time,” said team owners Edward Geric and Norm Kelly in a release Friday. “It’s a connection to where we play and a strong symbol that the guys are all very excited to wear on their gear.”

The Saanich Predators changed their name after the team’s owners announced in July that the former name was “not respectful to our First Nations and does not reflect the valued relationships we hold with local First Nations communities or with our First Nations players.”

Other potential team names included the Saanich Squid, Saanich Defenders and Saanich Riptide.

The Saanich Predators moniker was eventually landed on after feedback from the team’s players and local community.

“We’re very excited to start playing under our new banner,” said Geric and Kelly.

“We want to give a big thank you to the league, the players and the community who have all been so helpful and supportive in this process of reinventing our brand, while celebrating our 52-year history of excellence in amateur hockey.”

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League only recently launched its new season under a new cohort system on Thursday.

While no spectators are allowed inside the arenas during games, fans can watch matches online here.