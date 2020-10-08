VICTORIA -- Nine months after a Saanich sporting goods store was heavily damaged by a deliberately set fire, a developer has announced plans for a mixed-use condo development on the site.

The Island Outfitters at 3319 Douglas St. was targeted in an act of arson in the early hours of Jan. 4. The store was closed at the time, no one was injured in the fire and the crime remains unsolved.

On Thursday, Aryze Developments announced it was redeveloping the site and seeking municipal approvals to begin construction on a residential project in the fall of 2022.

“After a great deal of consideration, we arrived at the conclusion that providing some meaningful housing to a region that’s in dire need was the right thing to do with this property,” said Island Outfitters co-founder Ward Bond in a statement.

“We love the memories and community that were created by the store, but it’s time for us to move on and make room for the next iteration of this space," added fellow co-founder Darren Wright. "We wanted to ensure whoever took over the space would make the best use of it. We have always really respected the innovation and creativity that Aryze brings to each project and it just felt like the best fit."

Aryze said the development may include a mix of condos and rental homes.

"The site fits in really well with our project approach of densifying locations to support walkable/transit-driven lifestyles," said Aryze principal Luke Mari.