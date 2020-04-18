SAANICH -- Evi says she’s been dreaming of living with chickens since "forever" — or at least since kindergarten.

“I would always write (in my school journal) that I have chickens,” she says. “Even though I didn’t.”

In one cute entry from that period, she spells “chickens” as “cincins.”

Last summer, the six-year-old came up with a plan: to sell enough handmade crafts to realize her half-a-life-long dream.

There are pictures of Evi beaming in front of her roadside stand. The table is covered in floral fabric and displayed with her bath bombs, heart cards and earrings.

“The chickens aren’t that much (money),” she explains. “But the coop’s a whole lot.”

Which takes a lot of time to earn, especially when you’re also raising money for local wildlife organizations.

“I’d just sit there for hours and hours and hours,” she says.

But months and months and months later, Evi finally got a chance to see what she’d been working so hard for — sort of.

“They brought a cat cage and part of a chicken coop,” she squealed, laughing about the delivering mistake.

But Evi and her dad figured out a way to make it work. There’s video of the girl operating power-tools. In the end, they built a coop outside that was even better than Evi had hoped.

Inside, a group of fertilized eggs were sitting in an incubator for 21-days.

There’s video of Evi peering at the eggs, before proclaiming exuberantly, “We can hear them peeping inside the eggs!”

And then — almost a year after Evi’s plan was hatched — and the day before the eggs were expected to do the same, the girl ran downstairs to check on them and started screaming.

“Oh my gosh momma,” she said, jumping up and down. “There’s chicks in the incubator!”

She named the black balls of fluff Lucy, Chip, Spotty, Crispy and Bloom. The only yellow one she named Sunshine.

Before they’re moved to the coop outside, they’re living under a heat-lamp inside.

“They’re learning to drink water,” Evi says proudly. “And they’ve already pooped two times!”

They couldn’t be better despite what’s going on in the world. And they are a reminder, Evi says, of the potential of perseverance.

“If you really want something, try hard,” she says, while cuddling the little yellow chick. “(Don’t) give up!”

And no doubt if we keep at it, our dreams will be realized too.