Saanich firefighters urge residents to mark driveways with reflective address signs

A new initiative by the Saanich Fire Department could make the difference between life and death and firefighters are urging people to take part.

The Reflective Address Sign Program will help emergency crews find homes faster when responding to calls in rural areas, on dark streets or homes with hidden driveways.

The blue and white reflective markers make driveway identification easier to see by approaching emergency responders during night hours or in bad weather conditions.

North Saanich and Sooke, B.C., have similar programs, which can save lives during a crisis.

“During nighttime it’s really hard for us to see people’s addresses a lot of the time, where this reflective sign will definitely stand out for us and get you the help you need quicker,” says Sean Lillis with Saanich’s fire prevention division. “Whether it’s a heart attack or a house fire, every second counts.”

The program provides a prominent way of displaying your home address and helps all emergency personnel deliver help quickly during an emergency.

“It’s not just for fire,” stresses Lillis. “This is for all emergency services, so ambulance, police, ourselves and even the pizza guy.”

Saanich encourages residents in the 10 Mile Point, Arbutus, Queenswood and Cordova Bay Road neighbourhoods to invest in a reflective marker.

Residents can order a sign for $45, paid for in advance at the No. 1 Fire Station at 760 Vernon Ave. When you order a sign, a firefighter can come to your home, determine the marker’s best location and assist with installation, if needed.

If residents are planning to install a reflective address sign post themselves, they are encouraged to contact ‘BC 1 Call’ to avoid potential safety hazards before digging.

You can order your sign by contacting Saanich’s Fire Prevention Division at 250-475-5500 or email at fireprevention@saanich.ca.