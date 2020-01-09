VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich has adopted a number of amendments to its tree protection bylaw that expand the scope and strength of its regulations.

On Thursday, the municipality announced that it was adding two amendments to its current tree protection bylaw, which regulates the removal, cutting or damaging of trees in the area.

One of the amendments increases the number of replacement trees that must be planted after a tree is removed in the municipality, and the other increases safety deposits on removing trees.

Starting in February, after a single tree is removed in Saanich, two or three trees will be required to replace the plant, depending on why it was removed.

The district says that it will have the highest replacement ratio of three-to-one trees whenever a plant is removed for municipal projects.

"Council actively supports the protection of trees in our community and we’re leading by example," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a news release Thursday.

"We made a commitment to our roles as environmental leaders and urban forest stewards."

The second amendment adopted by council increases the deposit cost for development-related tree replacements. The bylaw amendment increases the deposit from $300 to $700 to encourage developers to ensure that a newly planted replacement tree is cared for until it is healthy enough to grow on its own.

If there is no available space on a property to plant replacement trees, the municipality will use the deposits to plant new trees in other parts of the community. The district says that the average cost to plant and maintain a replacement tree is $1,350 per tree.

Calls for an expanded tree protection bylaw began in March 2019 when the issue was brought forward by Coun. Rebecca Mersereau.

“Trees provide us with so many important values – they support biodiversity and provide habitat, improve the quality of stormwater to and reduce costs for conveying it, provide critical shade and cooling in the summer, and they are responsible for so much of the character that makes Saanich’s neighbourhoods and rural areas unique,” said Mersereau.

“These important bylaw changes will help us ensure that we continue to have a healthy urban forest to benefit future generations in Saanich.”

The new bylaw amendments will take effect on Feb. 5.