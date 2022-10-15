Saanich election: Latest updates on 2022 municipal vote

Ballots are being tallied for the municipal election in Saanich, B.C., where two candidates are running for mayor and 24 others are competing for a council seat.

Incumbent mayor Fred Haynes is seeking re-election as he faces off against former three-term Saanich councillor Dean Murdock.

Meanwhile, six current councillors are seeking one of the district's eight council seats again, as are 18 other hopefuls.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

A full list of candidates for the 2022 B.C. municipal election in Saanich, in alphabetical order, can be found below. Final results are expected to come in from Elections BC later this evening.

CTV News Vancouver Island will be providing breaking news updates as votes are tallied. Live video coverage of the election hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 can also be found above starting at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAYOR

Fred Haynes (incumbent)

Dean Murdock

COUNCILLORS