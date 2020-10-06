VICTORIA -- An overnight vehicle crash in Saanich caused a power outage for customers near Reynolds Secondary School on Tuesday.

Hydro was out for customers near the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Saanich police responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to both the vehicle and pole. Fortunately, the driver and a passenger in the car suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and was issued a three-day suspension from driving and a violation ticket.

Police add that a loose dog inside the car may have been a factor in the crash.

McKenzie Avenue was closed to traffic while BC Hydro crews replaced the pole Tuesday.

Morning traffic was delayed and many drivers were forced to find an alternate route.

Hydro crews are expected to be on site until approximately 11 a.m.