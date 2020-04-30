SAANICH -- Back when the stone wall outside her home looked quite ordinary, Elizabeth was feeling anything but.

“My mind was thinking of darker things,” she says. “And I didn’t want to go down that road.”

Elizabeth had endured multiple surgeries after being seriously sick. Somewhere along the way, she seemed to be losing herself inside.

Until one day she felt compelled to look outside.

“I saw these two posts,” she recalls, looking at the ends of the stone wall. “And I though — ‘a-ha’!”

She asked her husband, Gavin, to raise the height of the wall with stones and soil, which he gratefully did.

“I really wanted her to find some type of project,” Gavin says. “Something to lift her out of this.”

Although it felt difficult to do, Elizabeth slowly started growing small plants on top of the wall.

“I knew I had to do it,” she says. “I had no choice.”

What would she be like if she hadn’t started her garden?

After a long pause, she answers: “I wouldn’t be the same ever again.”

Eventually, Elizabeth started adding shells to the spaces between the plants.

“I thought, ‘That looks silly,’” she grimaces, before smiling. “Then, Gavin said, ‘Go with it! It may look silly but go with it!’”

“As the wall continued, she’d be lifted by it,” Gavin recalls.

Elizabeth spent hours a day at the wall, despite rain, wind and snow. She ended-up adding an eclectic collection of toy animals and bright curios to the structure.

“And before I knew it,” she smiles. “It had exploded!”

And before she knew it, so had she. Elizabeth was bursting with positivity.

She titled her creation, ‘Echoes of Harmony.’

“The message that I wanted to give to people is that we all have to live together,” Elizabeth says.

Now — in the throes of the pandemic — Elizabeth and Gavin are offering another message by covering their house with Christmas decorations.

“We’re going to survive this,” Gavin says of the reason behind the dynamic additions. “We just need to stay happy and have a smile on our face.”

They say the combination of house and wall is making the people who pass it happy, especially when they light it all up at night.

Elizabeth hopes that those who may feel hopeless in a dark place right now will know that she had been there too and found — that beyond it — there is light.

“Light up!” Elizabeth says reassuringly. “Come out of the darkness and enjoy!”