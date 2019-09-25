Tinker Town, an outdoor educational space intended for preschool groups, celebrated its grand opening in Saanich on Wednesday afternoon.

The outdoor nature play area is designed to encourage children to enjoy unstructured play and to improve their understanding, connection and appreciation for nature, according to the municipality.

Tinker Town boasts multiple carved wood tables and a series of stump stools to simulate a small classroom setting.

To celebrate Tinker Town's unveiling, and Canada's National Tree Day, the District of Saanich planted 17 trees in the area – 12 western red cedars that measured up to two metres tall, and five bigleaf maples that stood up to four metres tall.

Tinker Town can be found at Mount Douglas Park, just north of the park's beach parking lot.