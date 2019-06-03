

CTV Vancouver Island





The family of a Saanich boy who received a life-saving liver transplant is now hoping for the best after he was flown to Edmonton for surgery.

The parents of nine-year-old Andrew Nesbitt said although the youngster only opened his eyes for about 10 seconds, he had a "great day" Sunday after receiving the transplant.

The youngster came home from school Monday afternoon feeling lethargic and woke up Tuesday with jaundiced skin.

He was taken to Victoria General Hospital and was then airlifted to Edmonton over concerns his liver could fail.

His parents told CTV News Sunday they were still waiting for an update on Andrew's liver function.

So far, he has had 19 blood transfusions.

His family said they want to give back and are encouraging everyone to help by donating blood.