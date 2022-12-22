Saanich 4-year-old's hot chocolate stand a hit amid rare winter storm

The recent snowfall on Vancouver Island has been challenging for many. But from adversity comes opportunity.

On Monday, when the snow started to fall, a little girl on Grange Road in Saanich, B.C., put her own wintry spin on a roadside favourite.

The sign tells you all you need to know. But the person behind it steals the show.

Sadie is four years old, and during the first snowfall of the Christmas season, she got the best idea a kid ever had.

"We have a hot chocolate stand," Sadie says.

"I'm in charge of setup," her father says. "Sadie's in charge of sales."

Sadie's recipe is a merry mix of manners and marshmallows.

"How can you have hot chocolate without any marshmallows?" she says

As to where the money is going?

"I'm saving it up to buy some candy," she says.