

CTV Vancouver Island





One of the busiest transportation hubs for BC Ferries is getting a long-overdue makeover.

The company says roughly 7.5 million people per year travel through the Swartz Bay ferry terminal in Sidney – and that's why it's releasing a 25-year plan for the terminal.

"We're at all-time record highs right now in terms of foot passengers and passenger vehicles right now," said Mark Wilson, Vice-President of Strategy and Communications for BC Ferries.

The vision includes infrastructure upgrades to the road leading in and out of the pick-up and drop-off zone in the short-term. Wilson said shovels could hit the ground for the first phase of the project in a couple of years.

The longer-term plan is to revamp the foot passenger waiting area, outdoor waiting area and the Lands End Cafe.

The outdoor area would be upgraded with a waterfront boardwalk including green space.

The cafeteria, which BC Ferries admits is "outdated," would likely be rebuilt from the ground up and feature a rooftop patio area.

For the foot passenger waiting area, the plan is to expand the building, add more concessions and a play area as well as a balcony overlooking Swartz Bay.

"These aren't small investments," said Wilson. "It'll be multiple millions of dollars over the 25 years invested in that terminal, and so we want to make sure we get it right so that all the pieces fit together."

BC Ferries has set aside money in its 12-year capital plan to support priority improvements, and Wilson said the vision could change over the 25-year plan.

Though the vision was formed with input from thousands of people who use the terminal, Wilson said the company is also aware that many travellers don't care about terminal upgrades – only affordable fares.

"We believe that the capital plan is achievable with basically keeping ferry fares within at least the rate of inflation moving forward," he said. "We are paying attention to fare affordability and good use of the dollars that come in."

The first phase of the project is anticipated to start in the early 2020s.