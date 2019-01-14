

CTV Vancouver Island





First responders were called to a rollover crash in a busy Saanich intersection Monday morning.

A vehicle could be seen flipped on its side at McKenzie Avenue and Carey Road during the morning rush hour.

Police say the vehicle's brakes stopped working, causing it to roll as the driver tried pulling over to the side of the road.

Reports surfaced on Twitter that the crash had traffic backed up on McKenzie Avenue to Glanford Avenue.

Heads up #MVI Rolled over Vehicle on Carey & McKenzie! Traffic backed up heading towards Glandford #YYJTraffic #YYJ — Ya Girl Dez (@DesireeFernando) January 14, 2019

The vehicle on its side appeared to be a yellow cargo van. Two people nearby had blankets covering their shoulders, but police said no one involved suffered injuries.

The car was given an inspection notice at the scene.