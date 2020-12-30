Advertisement
Rollover crash snarls traffic near Langford
Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 4:06PM PST
The crash occurred around 3 p.m.: (Submitted)
VICTORIA -- A rollover crash just outside of Langford has slowed traffic in both directions on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Emcon Services, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sooke Road and Humpback Road.
The vehicle was travelling eastbound along Sooke Road before it collided with a BC Hydro pole.
Emergency services, including ambulance staff and police officers, are on scene.
Drivers are asked to approach the area slowly in both directions and to follow the instructions of first responders.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.