Rollover crash closes downtown Victoria street
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 1:33PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 6:50PM PDT
A rollover crash closed part of a major downtown Victoria thoroughfare Monday.
The 800-block of Pandora Ave. between Blanshard and Quadra streets was closed to traffic early Monday afternoon.
Rescuers at the scene were working to remove the driver of a red GMC pickup truck from the vehicle shortly before 1 p.m.
The man was eventually extracted from the vehicle's passenger side door.
The driver was conscious and taken from the scene on a stretcher by the BC Ambulance Service.
Victoria police say the crash was caused when the driver suffered a medical issue.