A rollover crash closed part of a major downtown Victoria thoroughfare Monday.

The 800-block of Pandora Ave. between Blanshard and Quadra streets was closed to traffic early Monday afternoon.

Rescuers at the scene were working to remove the driver of a red GMC pickup truck from the vehicle shortly before 1 p.m.

The man was eventually extracted from the vehicle's passenger side door.

The driver was conscious and taken from the scene on a stretcher by the BC Ambulance Service.

Victoria police say the crash was caused when the driver suffered a medical issue.