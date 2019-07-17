

CTV Vancouver Island





Two drivers reportedly suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash in downtown Victoria Wednesday.

VicPD tweeted around 4:10 p.m. that officers were responding to a rollover crash on the corner of Douglas Street and Chatham Street/Caledonia Avenue.

Our officers are responding to a vehicle roll-over at the corner of Douglas & Chatham. @vicpdtraffic officers are on their way. #yyjtraffic will be affected. Pls avoid the area. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 17, 2019

The crash closed the intersection for a little more than half an hour. It's unclear what happened, but one vehicle was seen on its side in the intersection.

According to fire officials on scene, two drivers suffered minor injuries. The crash scene was cleared and traffic was moving again as of 4:50 p.m.

Six minutes after that crash, police reported a second collision at the corner of Douglas and Larch streets.

Officers are responding to a 2nd reported collision at the corner of Douglas & Larch. #yyjtraffic will be affected further. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 17, 2019