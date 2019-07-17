Rollover crash briefly closes downtown Victoria intersection
A car was seen on its side following a rollover crash in downtown Victoria. July 17, 2019. (Twitter/@ElEhYouAreEh)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 4:39PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:50PM PDT
Two drivers reportedly suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash in downtown Victoria Wednesday.
VicPD tweeted around 4:10 p.m. that officers were responding to a rollover crash on the corner of Douglas Street and Chatham Street/Caledonia Avenue.
The crash closed the intersection for a little more than half an hour. It's unclear what happened, but one vehicle was seen on its side in the intersection.
According to fire officials on scene, two drivers suffered minor injuries. The crash scene was cleared and traffic was moving again as of 4:50 p.m.
Six minutes after that crash, police reported a second collision at the corner of Douglas and Larch streets.