VANCOUVER -- More than 100 cars cruised by 10 care homes on Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon for a special Fathers' Day weekend celebration.

Souped-up sports cars, classic convertibles and antique automobiles started their day at Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich before cruising their way through Sidney to Victoria.

Residents and staff at the care homes along the route lined up on the lawns and sidewalks outside each stop to watch as the parade rolled by.

The travelling car show was intended to bring some joy to care home residents after a tough year of pandemic restrictions, said organizer Brooke Morneau.

"I wanted to bring some nostalgia back to all the residents that we'll see today," Morneau said. "They'll see cars they had when they were young or cars through their life."

Morneau said her initial plans for the parade included just 30 volunteer drivers from local car clubs, but once the word got out, support came pouring in from across the island and the Lower Mainland, and the event grew substantially as a result.