Road remains closed after mudslide near Duncan, B.C.

Victoria -

Crews are still cleaning up after a mudslide covered a road near Duncan, B.C.

As of Monday, debris continued to be trucked away from the mudslide site on Allenby Road, between Boys Road and Miller Road.

People living in a home above the mudslide were forced to evacuate for several days during B.C.'s severe rainstorm last week.

Those residents are now home, but have been warned that they may need to leave at a moment's notice again if heavy rains return.

There's no timeline yet on when the stretch of Allenby Road along the Cowichan River will re-open to vehicles.

"Geotechnical assessments of the affected area are continuing," said Max Gordon, spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, on Monday.

"Once the geotechnical assessments are completed and the area is considered safe, the ministry will work towards re-opening the road," he said. "Fortunately, there are multiple detour options for area residents. Please check DriveBC.ca for updates."