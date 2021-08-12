VICTORIA -- Police say they are still trying to determine if everyone escaped a suspicious fire that burned through a Saanich home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at 1:15 a.m. at a rooming house the 100-block of Battleford Avenue.

One tenant of the home told CTV News that he escaped the blaze with just a handful of belongings after he awoke to the sound of someone yelling, "Fire, fire, fire!"

The tenant, a man named Xero, says seven people lived in the home.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they were investigating the fire, with the first priority being to make sure that everyone escaped the overnight blaze.

"There were several people living in the home, most of whom have been accounted for by our detectives," said Saanich police in a release Thursday.

"However, without completing a thorough search of the home, we are unable to confirm that everyone made it out safely," said police. "Our primary goal at this time is to confirm the whereabouts of each and every occupant suspected of residing there. We are hopeful that all are safe."

On Wednesday, the property owner told CTV News that she thought the fire was suspicious.

Homeowner Margret Collins says she recently evicted two women from the home, and has been receiving threats from the pair ever since.

"They continued phoning me and threatening me and one of them kept saying she could burn the house down," said Collins.

Police confirmed with CTV News that they received reports of those threats, and they continue to investigate the cause of the fire alongside firefighters.

"It is being treated as suspicious until deemed otherwise," police said Thursday.

"Due to the extensive damage and the compromised structural integrity of what remains of the home, the investigation into what caused the fire will take longer than anticipated."

Police say they expect to be at the scene until the end of Friday. Saanich police plan to release more information as the investigation progresses.