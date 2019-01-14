

People forced from a Comox apartment building that sustained serious damage in a flood last week are waiting to see if they'll get any form of compensation from their local government.

Early Thursday morning a town water main burst near Mariner Apartments, filling the entire first floor with three to six inches of water.

"I had to rescue my cat. She was the first to get moved out and when I came back, my apartment was right underwater," said resident Darrin Logan.

Upon surveying the damage, management said it would be about six to 11 months before all repair work would be complete to the main floor apartments.

A good number of low-income residents said they didn't have anywhere to go, and many reported having no tenant insurance to pay for destroyed possessions or temporary housing.

They called on the Town of Comox to provide temporary housing, since it was the town's water main that broke, causing the flood.

But Mayor Russ Arnott said the town had no way to pay for temporary housing and was instead reaching out to its insurance company for assistance.

"By Monday we hopefully we have a way forward through the town, and help provide something a little more stable for them," Arnott told CTV News.

In the meantime, residents have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses.

"Since it was neither the landlord nor the tenants fault, our contracts were considered frustrated and our leases ended immediately," wrote organizer Tianna Franklin. "Only 1 of the 17 apartments had tenant insurance and the vast majority of residents are low income/seniors."

The meeting was to be held at the Comox Community Centre at 6:30 p.m. Monday.